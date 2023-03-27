Grant County deputy on administrative leave after weekend arrest

A logo for the Grant County Sheriff's Office in Grant County, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Grant Co. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Grant County Sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave following a weekend arrest.

Officers from the Marion Police Department arrested Jalen Ward on Saturday for strangulation and battery, Sheriff Del Garcia said in a Facebook post.

Garcia did not provide any additional details about the arrest or the allegations made against Ward.

“The Marion Police Department is currently working on the case, and we are doing an internal investigation,” Garcia said. “The sheriff’s office takes these accusations seriously and we will do a thorough internal investigation and abide by and follow our policies and procedures.”

Ward will remain on administrative leave until the criminal and internal investigations are completed.

Online court records do not show a probable cause affidavit in the case.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion Police Department for additional information.