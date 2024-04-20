Search
Greene County inmate dies after 'unknown medical event'

Inmate dies at Greene County jail

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate of the Greene County jail has died.

The jail says 42-year-old Lea Pfaff had an “unknown medical event.”

Staff say they began lifesaving measures before Pfaff was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

It was unclear how Pfaff died. Her death was being investigated.

This story was created from a story aired on WISH-TV.

