Greenwood lists street-paving plans for 2023
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood officials on Monday announced plans to spend $3.9 million to repave several streets.
About $1.5 million of the funds will come from a state government grant.
Here are the streets to be upgraded:
- Alexander Street from Broadway to Pearl Street (185 feet east).
- Averitt Road from Apryl Drive to Smith Valley Road (435 feet south).
- Beech Drive from dead End (north) to dead End (south).
- Brookview Drive from Williamsburg Lane to Colonial Way.
- Chestnut Drive from Forest Park Drive to Beech Drive.
- Hilltop Drive from U.S. 31 to no outlet.
- Kensington Park Road from Howard Road to Saville Row Road.
- Madison Avenue from northern mall entrance to Fry Road.
- Meadow Circle from Meadowview Lane to dead end (cul-de-sac).
- North Forest Park Drive from Madison Avenue to Chestnut Road.
- Sheek Road from Main Street to Grassy Creek Lane.
- South Forest Park Drive from Madison Avenue to Chestnut Road.
- Sycamore Lane from Chestnut Drive to dead end (south).
- Williamsburg Court from Williamsburg Lane to dead end (cul-de-sac).
- Alleys in the 300 block of West Pearl street and in the 400 block of West Main Street.