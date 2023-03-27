Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Greenwood lists street-paving plans for 2023

The intersection of East Pearl and Alexander streets is shown in April 2012 in Greenwood, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood officials on Monday announced plans to spend $3.9 million to repave several streets.

About $1.5 million of the funds will come from a state government grant.

Here are the streets to be upgraded:

  • Alexander Street from Broadway to Pearl Street (185 feet east).
  • Averitt Road from Apryl Drive to Smith Valley Road (435 feet south).
  • Beech Drive from dead End (north) to dead End (south).
  • Brookview Drive from Williamsburg Lane to Colonial Way.
  • Chestnut Drive from Forest Park Drive to Beech Drive.
  • Hilltop Drive from U.S. 31 to no outlet.
  • Kensington Park Road from Howard Road to Saville Row Road.
  • Madison Avenue from northern mall entrance to Fry Road.
  • Meadow Circle from Meadowview Lane to dead end (cul-de-sac).
  • North Forest Park Drive from Madison Avenue to Chestnut Road.
  • Sheek Road from Main Street to Grassy Creek Lane.
  • South Forest Park Drive from Madison Avenue to Chestnut Road.
  • Sycamore Lane from Chestnut Drive to dead end (south).
  • Williamsburg Court from Williamsburg Lane to dead end (cul-de-sac).
  • Alleys in the 300 block of West Pearl street and in the 400 block of West Main Street.

    Trending stories

    MORE STORIES

    Indiana Walmart location to permanently close, layoff 261 workers
    News /
    Lawmakers send gender-affirming care ban to governor’s desk
    Indiana News /
    Man on motorized scooter dies after hit by vehicle, IMPD says
    Local News /
    Man pleads not guilty in death of fiancée whose remains were found in Indiana
    National News /