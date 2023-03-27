Greenwood lists street-paving plans for 2023

The intersection of East Pearl and Alexander streets is shown in April 2012 in Greenwood, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood officials on Monday announced plans to spend $3.9 million to repave several streets.

About $1.5 million of the funds will come from a state government grant.

Here are the streets to be upgraded: