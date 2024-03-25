Hamilton Heights DECA earns national recognition for Husky Fan Shop

Hamilton Heights High School students who also staff the Husky Fan Shop, model a selection of shirts available at the highly successful, student-run Husky Fan Shop. (Front row, from left) Maddie Heffelmire, Melissa Lovell, Sara Totten, and Autumn Anderson. (Back row, from left) Tquan Spencer, Isaiah Grimsey, Simon Knott, Jackson Massicotte, and Alex Furst. Check it out at huskyfanshoponline.com. (Provided Photo/The Hamilton County Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — The Husky Fan Shop, the school-based enterprise at Hamilton Heights High School, was among 728 school-based enterprises (SBE) achieving GOLD for the 2023-2024 school year. It will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, Calif., held April 27 to 30.

Heights is among 12 chapters in Indiana to achieve GOLD certification.

In addition, earning GOLD certification qualifies two officers to attend the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC) in Anaheim. Hannah Beechler placed first in Sports & Entertainment Marketing, earning her the ticket to ICDC. Sara Totten also placed in the top 10 in Human Resource Management.

A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA advisors have used this effective educational tool for over four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.

The Hamilton Heights DECA members who contributed to the certification were led by Melissa Lovell, Store Manager. Other members included: Hannah Beechler, Sara Totten, Tquan Spencer, Jackson Massicotte, Autumn Anderson, Addison Mann, Isaiah Grimsey, Maddie Heffelmire, Sarah Toll, Addyson Ferguson, Jenna Gascho, Bella McDole, Micah Colvin, and Adalynn Gould ,with the assistance of their DECA chapter advisor, Ms. Kim Kaiser. Other students assisting with the Husky Fan Shop were Simon Knott and Alex Furst.

The Husky Fan Shop has operated for over six years and, students are to be commended for this achievement. The shop has received GOLD certification three of the past four years.

The Husky Fan Shop also earned the THRIVE recognition earlier in the year. Hamilton Heights DECA was among 525 chapters to achieve THRIVE level recognition this year and will be commended at the DECA ICDC.

Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their program of leadership for the year. These campaigns are designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and local community. Chapters that achieve THRIVE level receive a commemorative pennant, flag, and plaque. Campaigns including the community service, ethical leadership, and social media promotion are performed to earn this honor.

The DECA organization is made up of marketing students who manage and operate the Husky Fan Shop. The shop sells Husky apparel and accessories to promote school spirit.

The community service promotional campaign highlights activities that the Husky Fan Shop has participated such as “Back to School Bash,” Cicero & Arcadia Street Festivals, and Ryan White Fest.

The promotional campaign featured new items the Husky Fan Shop offers in the shop to generate sales and recognition such as the “Red for Ed” shirts and senior tee shirts and yard signs. The “Red for Ed” shirts are designed with the help of HHCTA and offered to personnel to promote public education and recognition of our staff.

The Husky Fan Shop also has included new items such as school logo lanyards, license plates, baseball caps, beanies, earrings, and blankets. “Heritage” and “Husky Gear” items are stock items kept in the store.