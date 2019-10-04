Health department approves new permit to exhume John Dillinger’s body

Indiana Reformatory booking shots of John Dillinger, stored in the state archives, shows the notorious gangster as a 21-year-old. (AP Photo/The Indianapolis Star, Charlie Nye)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new permit has been approved for the exhumation of John Dillinger’s body from his marked grave site at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The Indiana State Health Department approved the permit request on Thursday. Dillinger’s nephew, Michael Thompson, filed the request for the permit on Sept. 23, 2019.

Thompson requested the exhumation to see if the famous gangster is really buried at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The request has split Dillinger’s relatives, with many of them against the proposal.

According to the permit, the new date of exhumation has been scheduled for Dec. 31, 2019.