Hendricks County contest seeks logo for 200th anniversary

A view of the Hendricks County Courthouse in Danville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Visit Hendricks County)

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Hendricks County is nearing its 200th anniversary, and a bicentennial committee is having a logo contest to prepare for the 2024 celebration.

Hendricks County residents can share their designs along with 75 words or less explaining what inspired the logo.

The prize is $500, plus the recognition of fellow Hendricks County residents, says a news release from Josh Duke, senior manager of content and communications for Visit Hendricks County.

Designs must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. May 15 via the Hendricks County bicentennial website. Full rules are online, and questions can be emailed to hendricks200th@gmail.com.