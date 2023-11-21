‘Holidays Full Circle’ gives sneak peek before opening

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Circle Centre Mall gave a sneak peek Tuesday to this year’s “Holidays Full Circle” event.

Organizers say it is a family-friendly attraction, as people walk through different scenes from inside the old L.S. Ayres Department store.

They say you can also sit in the famous cherub’s seat atop the store clock, sing with carolers, and mingle with ice skaters while enjoying a nice cup of hot chocolate.

“To be able to restore the nostalgic feeling that so many in the Indianapolis area have of coming downtown and shopping downtown. it was important for us to really tap into that and be a great memory of holidays gone by and then invite folks to come out and make new memories here,” said Luke Aeschliman, vice president and general manager of Circle Centre Mall.

“Holidays Full Circle” starts Friday and runs through Dec. 31. For more information on the holiday lineup at Circe Centre Mall, click here.