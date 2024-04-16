House fire on Indy’s east side, man seriously injured

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the fire happened around 9:30 a.m. on 5845 Julian Avenue, near the intersection of South Arlington Avenue and East Washington Street.(Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — There was a fire at a home on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday and one man was seriously injured.

The man was trapped, but IFD says they were able to rescue him and take him to a hospital. He is in critical condition. A firefighter at the scene was also slightly injured.

A neighbor was also checked for smoke inhalation at the scene. Two dogs were found at the scene and are okay, but one dog died.

IFD says there were also no working smoke alarms in the home. They are trying to figure out what caused the fire.