Humane Society for Hamilton County hosts Black Friday adoption event

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Humane Society for Hamilton County in Crisis is asking the community to “fill your heart, not your cart” in the wake of the busiest shopping day for retailers.

The non-profit announced earlier this week its “priceless” adoption event, which is being held Friday with nearly 600 animals waiting to be adopted into their forever homes. HSHC is asking adopters to make a donation – of any amount – at the time of adoption.

All eligible pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, have at least one round of vaccinations and come with a starter bag of food and complementary wellness exam at participating veterinarian offices, according to a release.

HSHC says the non-profit continues to be in a state of crisis as they are receiving an unprecedented amount of animals.

“With nearly 600 animals in our care, and dogs in our offices, visiting rooms, and every kennel,

we are in desperate need of adopters,” said Lily Pesavento, Community Engagement Manager

for HSHC, in a release. “When you adopt a dog from us on Friday, you will be making room for another dog whose life depends on that open space.”

The adoption event will take place from 12-5 p.m at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Rd.

Things to Bring: