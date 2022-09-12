Local

IFD firefighters rescue dog from trench on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dog was rescued from a trench Monday morning after going on its morning walk and falling.

At 9:38 a.m., Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a dog falling into a trench near a home in the 2600 block of North Parker Avenue on the city’s northeast side. That’s near 25th Street and Sherman Drive.

The owner took the 2-year-old American Bully on a walk when it fell into a a trench that was dug by a contractor that morning and left open. The trench was three feet deep and 12 feet wide.

The dog was removed just after 11 a.m. and was not injured.