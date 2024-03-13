IFD rescues man caught in machinery at southeast side bag company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters rescued a man Wednesday morning after his foot and ankle were caught in a rolling machine at a southeast side bag company.

According to a social media post on Facebook, Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to Max Katz Bag Company at 235 S. LaSalle St. on a report of a person trapped just before 9:40 a.m.

IFD says the 26-year-old man was working near a rolling machine when his foot got caught between two bars at the bottom of the machine. Workers at the plant called 911.

“The man was alert and oriented but clearly in pain,” the post said.

Firefighters used extrication equipment to spread the bars apart and remove his leg. It took 17 minutes to free the 26-year-old who was later taken to Methodist Hospital.

Management at the company is reviewing how the incident occurred, IFD says.