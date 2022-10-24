Local

IMPD arrests man ‘within minutes’ of fatal Denny Street shooting

A mugshot of Gerald V. Gray, who was arrested for an Oct. 12 homicide in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say officers apprehended a man just minutes after responding to the scene of a fatal October shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers apprehended 43-year-old Gerald Gray shortly after the Oct. 12 shooting death of 47-year-old Anthony Myers Sr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found Myers on the ground outside a home on Denny Street while responding to a report of shots fired near Denny and 33rd Streets, according to police.

Myers died before he could be taken to a hospital. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

IMPD says Gray was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

“The suspect, later identified as Gerald Gray, was apprehended within minutes after the shots were heard by officers. IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. The investigation continued and detectives arrested Gray for murder,” IMPD said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision. Online court records show that Gray faces one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Douglas Morning by email at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-374. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.