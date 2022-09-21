Local

IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a male body lying in the center of State Road 37 on the southbound lanes, just north of Epler Avenue.

Police arrived and determined that the male had been hit by a vehicle and was deceased.

IMPD says there are “no witnesses, no vehicle information, and no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.