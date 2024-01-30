IMPD officer fires shot to break up aggressive dog attack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer fired their weapon Tuesday morning to break up an aggressive dog attack that left a person critically injured.

IMPD officers were called to the 2300 block of North Kenyon Street around 9:55 a.m. on a report of an aggressive dog attacking a person.

When they arrived, they found a person with multiple dog bites. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

During the incident, IMPD says an officer fired their weapon toward the dog. They did not specify if anyone was hit during the shooting.

Police say they were working with animal control to get the aggressive animal taken care of.

A dog injured in the attack was still alive as of 11:30 a.m.