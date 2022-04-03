Local

IMPD searching for missing 21-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a missing 21-year-old man.

Seth Retz was last seen at the 9300 block of Stonebridge Drive on Friday, wearing black and white tennis shoes. Police say he may be wearing pajama or dress pants.

Retz is 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

IMPD says he is unfamiliar with the area, and may need help getting back home.

Anyone with information about Retz should call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.