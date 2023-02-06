Local

IMPD seeks help to find missing 31-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were seeking help Monday afternoon to find a missing 31-year-old man.

Grant Davis was last seen about 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court. That’s in a Oakhaven subdivision east of the intersection of East 82nd Street and Fall Creek Road on the city’s northeast side.

Grant could possibly be in the McCordsville or Whitestown areas.

Grant was described as 5 feet 10 inches and 254 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Nissan Maxima car with Indiana plate 552TES.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.