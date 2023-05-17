IMPD: Suspect arrested after shooting in park on near northwest side

Davon Porter, 19, was arrested for attempted murder after a man was shot Tuesday night at a park in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One suspect was arrested and a second suspect was released after a man was shot Tuesday night at a park on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

Just before 8:15 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers located a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds at Bertha Ross Park, 3700 Clifton St., off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The man was stable at IU Health Methodist Hospital, according to Capt. Mark McCardia with IMPD.

Officers searching the area around the park found two men with a weapon several blocks away and both men were taken downtown for questioning.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Davon Porter for attempted murder, IMPD said in a release Wednesday.

The second man was later released from police custody.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and no other arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.