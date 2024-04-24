IMPD to play IFD in annual Hoops and Heroes basketball game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police and firefighters will meet on the basketball court for the 8th Annual Hoops and Heroes basketball game this weekend.

The Indianapolis Fire Department is looking to defend its title after winning last year’s action-packed game.

According to a news release, authorities said, “This year’s event will feature a thrilling basketball game between members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Indianapolis Firefighters, providing an opportunity for friendly competition while supporting survivors of domestic violence.”

IMPD is especially passionate about bringing awareness to domestic violence. Police said their own Officer Kim Carmack was murdered in 2014 by her ex-husband after enduring six years of domestic violence. This is why DV resources will be available at the game.

“This annual event was created to honor her life and legacy while raising awareness and funds to combat domestic violence and support those affected by it. Since 2014, Hoops and Heroes have raised over $300,000,” the news release said.

The game will be held on Saturday at Indy Metropolitan High School at 1636 W Michigan Street. There will be a 3-point and half-court contest along with participant gifts and a grand prize winner.

Community members of all ages are welcome to attend the free event. The family funfest will begin at 1 p.m. with tip-off at 2:15 p.m.

Authorities are accepting donations to benefit Indy Champions. The organization supports survivors of domestic violence and advocates for change. To donate, email Cortnee Yarbrough for more information.