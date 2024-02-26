Indiana-based Elanco announces plans to cut 420 jobs

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Elanco, the animal health company spun off by Eli Lilly and Company in 2019, announced Monday it plans to cut 420 jobs.

The announcement did not indicate where the jobs would be located or an exact timeframe for the changes.

The company is shifting its focus from Farm Animal to Pet Health.

The company’s headquarters are in Greenfield, with additional facilities in Terre Haute and Clinton.

The company is set to move its headquarters to Indianapolis in 2025.

The company has around 9,000 employees worldwide.