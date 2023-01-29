Local

Indiana DNR: Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle crash

The back end of a pickup truck bearing the logos of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle crash in Morgan County.

On Saturday Morning, officers responded to the 1200 block of West McClure Road after family members of Daniel Holley, 46, of Martinsville, found him unresponsive and trapped under a side-by-side ORV, according to a release.

Holley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial Investigation revealed that Holy was operating the ORV without safety equipment or restraints when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.