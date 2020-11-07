Local

Indiana Grown: Crazy Charlie’s Salsa

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Charles Ferguson of Crazy Charlie’s Salsa, stopped by Daybreak Saturday morning.

According to Ferguson, Crazy Charlie’s Salsa sells gourmet, award-winning products that are all natural, low in sodium and are also low in carbs.

Located in Fishers, the company’s products are available in a number of locations throughout the Midwest.

For more information on the business, click here.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

ISDH: More than 5,000 new COVD-19 cases; 43 more deaths

Coronavirus /

Indy Winter Farmers Market returns for another season

Local /

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Election /

Pet Pals TV: 2020 Mutt Strut

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.