Indiana Grown: Crazy Horse Hops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ryan Hammer of Crazy Horse Hops in Knightstown talked on Saturday’s “Daybreak” about growing hops for beer.

The harvest of hops is underway, providing fresh hops for seasonal beers at breweries for the next couple of months.

Crazy Horse Hops was established in 2016. It’s become the largest hop farm in Indiana.