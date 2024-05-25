Indiana Grown: Ed Sol Crafts

This week, Eduardo Sol with Ed Sol Crafts joined News 8’s Brittany Noble at Daybreak.

What started as a fun and “dangerous” hobby of playing with fire, Sol is now a self-taught crafter who makes custom knives, tomahawks, and leather and wood creations by hand.

Sol first shares his experience as a contestant on the History Channel TV show, “Forged in Fire,” where he was a finalist in season 9, episode 8.

Sol brought with him multiple blades he had made to show to News 8 and also share the histories behind them. He also gives a rundown of the blade-making process, from selecting the metal bar that will be used to the smallest details in the final stage of decoration.

