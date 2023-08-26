Indiana Grown: The Lotion Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Jeff and Morgan Gillentine, the owners of The Lotion Company, joined News 8 Weekend DayBreak for Indiana Grown.

The Lotion Company is a father-daughter-owned business that focuses on small-batch skincare. The business, based in Muncie, features 15 fragrances of full body moisturizing lotion and sugar scrub exfoliating body wash.

The owners say the products are paraben-free, petroleum-free, and 100% made in Indiana.

The Lotion Company says the products are handcrafted in small-sized batches to ensure the perfect consistency and feel. The company was recently ranked in the Top 100 for Body Lotion products on Amazon.

“We handcraft everything in small-size kettles. So, the kettles range from eight gallons to 50 gallons and that ensures that every bottle just has the perfect consistency that we’re looking for to moisturize hydrate, and make your skin glow. Then we use all high-quality ingredients, so everything is petroleum-free, paraben-free, and 100% made in the USA, which is really important to us. So when they’re Paraben-free, petroleum-free, they’re just good for your skin,” Morgan said.

The Gillentines say all of the products are available on their website, Amazon PRIME, and in other local stores across the United States.

Visit their Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and enjoy the interview above to learn more.