Indiana State Museum hosts ‘Night at the Boo Bash’

A slime demonstration during Night at the Boo Bash at the Indiana State Museum. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Museum)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Plan for a ghoulish good time at the Indiana State Museum! Visitors can stay late at the museum for a Night at the Boo Bash, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

Attendees can spend the night interacting with characters dressed in whimsical costumes and engage in fun activities all around the museum. Also expect dancing, a costume contest, and lots of candy.

Tickets for Night at the Boo Bash are $12 per person. The museum is located at 650 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.

Guests can visit www.indianamuseum.org to purchase tickets and find more information about all the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites events and locations.

Fun, family-friendly programs will be offered at all 12 locations across the state, including three in central Indiana: the Indiana State Museum, T.C. Steele, and the Levi and Catharine Coffin Home.

In a news release, museum officials at T.C. Steele and Levi and Catharine Coffin state historic sites said, “Visitors can take in the colorful fall foliage and enjoy haunted happenings, including a cemetery tour and a night of spine-tingling ghost stories.”

Advance registration is required for most spooky season programs at the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites.