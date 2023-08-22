Indiana State Police dog that helped seize $3.3M in drugs retires

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana State Police announced Tuesday the retirement of one of the agency’s police dogs.

K-9 Loki has served the Bloomington district for eight years, partnered with Senior Trooper Richard Klun.

A statistics sheet detailing Loki’s career was posted in an announcement on ISP’s Facebook page. Most of his time as a K-9 partner revolved around searches for drugs and suspects.

According to Indiana State Police, Loki and his partner were involved in 450 drug searches, in which they seized approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 185 pounds of marijuana, 19 pounds of heroin, one pound of cocaine, and various other narcotics.

The drug-related searches resulted in 412 criminal arrests, Sgt. Kevin Getz wrote in a release.

The drug seizures amounted to a street value of more than $3,340,000. Additionally, the dog responded to situations in which guns were confiscated. Loki helped in seizing 155 firearms and around $181,000 in cash.

The K-9 also helped track 27 criminals in his career, performed 50 building searches, and successfully located three people who had been reported missing. In all, Loki was called into service 921 times.

Well-wishers commented on ISP’s post on social media, congratulating and thanking the dog for its service.

“Enjoy retirement, Loki. You deserve it!” Karen Durbin wrote.

State police said Loki will spend retirement with his partner and family.