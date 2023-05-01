Indianapolis Animal Care Services overflowing, offers free pet adoptions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is offering free pet adoptions to help clear the kennels.

The shelter on Sunday was in emergency intake status because due to a lack of kennel space and staffing. The shelter was only accepting animals from emergency situations.

Some dogs on Sunday were living in kennels in the hallways due to the overcrowding.

“We’re receiving upwards of 25-50 requests every day for people needing to bring an animal into the building, whether that’s owner surrenders or someone bringing in a lost pet,” said Roxie Randall, manager of community outreach for Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Randall said anyone looking to adopt a pet during the crisis has to go through the application process, but the $60 fee is waived.

“All animals come spayed, neutered and vaccinated,” Randall said. “Dogs are heartworm-tested and, if they are heartworm-positive, we pay for the treatment. They also receive age-appropriate vaccines.”

The shelter is at 2600 S. Harding St. That’s south of West Raymond Street on the city’s south side.

The shelter also offers a foster program for people who want to help out. “We’re really flexible. If you can only foster for two weeks, we can get you set up with a dog or, if you want to be a cat foster that needs a couple week break from the shelter, you can do that,” Randall said.

The shelter has from 150-200 dogs but not all are available for adoption. Some are lost pets that the shelter tries to reunite with their owners first, and other pets have yet to be cleared for adoption.

“We’ve got a good variety of ages and sizes and breeds. As well, it’s not just all pit bulls, though a lot of them may look like pit bulls.”

Indianapolis Animal Care Services does not euthanize animals for space, but its website says, due to the emergency intake status, surrendered pets are at high risk for euthanasia.

Sick, injured or aggressive animals are also at high risk for euthanasia.

The government-operated shelter is also seeking donations of food, liquid dish soap, and laundry detergent, plus it’s seeking volunteers to help do chores.

