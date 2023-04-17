Indianapolis firefighters respond to west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) responded to an apartment fire late Sunday night on the city’s west side.

911 dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a fire and explosion on Sunday night. At 8:27 p.m. on Sunday, IFD firefighters were dispatched to a residence on the 7900 block of Harcourt Road. Indianapolis police on the scene confirmed an apartment fire and entrapment.

Firefighters entered apartment #24 of the residence and located a semi-conscious adult female. She was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition. Another adult female, who lived in the apartment where the fire started, was transported to St. Vincent Hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 50 minutes. 6 units was affected and 4 occupants were displaced.

An oxygen canister is believed to be the cause of the explosion.