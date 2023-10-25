Indianapolis Moms: Staying safe on Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When getting prepared for Halloween night, Hoosiers should be prepared on how to keep things fun but safe. Luckily Indianapolis Moms has you covered getting started on how to think about safety this Halloween.

Indianapolis Mom’s Executive Kait Baumgartner joined Daybreak on Wednesday to speak about safety tips parents should use on their children. One of them being reflective lighting on their costumes.

“So, costumes, like you said, it does get dark, so they tend to blend in more easily. So, making them reflective and bright. So, think of maybe adding reflective tape to the costume or to the trick or treat basket glow sticks.” said Baumgartner.

Watch the full interview to learn more, also be sure to check out the Indianapolis Mom’s website for more.