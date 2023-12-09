Indianapolis ranks high on Condé Nast Traveler’s ‘Top 10 Friendliest Cities in the U.S.’ list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has received recognition for its welcoming nature, securing the title of the friendliest Midwestern city in a recent ranking by Condé Nast Traveler magazine.

The city claimed the fourth spot in the publication’s list of “The Top 10 Friendliest Cities in the U.S.,” standing as one of the two Midwestern cities to make the cut. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, followed Indianapolis closely, securing the fifth position overall.

Condé Nast Traveler acknowledged Indianapolis not only for its friendly atmosphere but also highlighted its robust food scene giving a nod to Milktooth. The magazine linked the city’s hospitality to its diverse culinary offerings.

“Could it be that Indianapolis is friendly because it’s so well-fed? You might as well visit yourself to find out,” Condé Nast Traveler writer Caitlin Morton said.

This recognition arrives amid several positive rankings for Indianapolis within the tourism circuit. The city’s hospitality will face significant tests in 2024 as it prepares to host various prestigious events, including the NBA All-Star Game, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour, and the Big 10 Football Championships. These events mark a significant moment for Hoosier hospitality.

While Indianapolis claimed the title of friendliest Midwestern city, the overall friendliest city honor went to Greenville, South Carolina.

This acknowledgment from Condé Nast Traveler adds to Indianapolis’ growing reputation as a hub for both warmth and hospitality, reinforced by its flourishing culinary landscape and impending lineup of esteemed events set to grace the city in the upcoming year.