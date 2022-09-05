Local

Indianapolis trash, recycling pickup on slide schedule due to holiday

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Labor Day holiday will change the schedule for trash and recycling pickup in Indianapolis.

Monday is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday, meaning that curbside recycling, residential trash, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

All three services will slide forward one day after the holiday.

The slide schedule is as follows:

  • Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday
  • Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday
  • Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday
  • Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday
  • Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday

All solid waste services will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12.

To report any trash- or city-related issues, use the RequestIndy online portal, the smartphone app, or call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.

