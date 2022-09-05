Local

Indianapolis trash, recycling pickup on slide schedule due to holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Labor Day holiday will change the schedule for trash and recycling pickup in Indianapolis.

Monday is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday, meaning that curbside recycling, residential trash, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

All three services will slide forward one day after the holiday.

The slide schedule is as follows:

Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday

Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday

Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday

Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday

Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday

All solid waste services will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12.

To report any trash- or city-related issues, use the RequestIndy online portal, the smartphone app, or call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622.