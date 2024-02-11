Indianapolis Zoo welcomes baby rhino

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rhino mom Zenzele and the Indianapolis Zoo are big winners after a baby rhino was born on Super Bowl Sunday.

At 9:13 a.m. Sunday, Zenzele gave birth to a calf. According to the zoo, Zenzele “is an experienced and confident mom, and both her and her baby are doing well.” The calf brings the zoo’s herd of rhinoceroses to five. Both Zenzele and her calf will spend time together indoors and will begin introductions with the other members of the herd later this spring.