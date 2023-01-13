Local

INDOT to reopen I-70 EB through North Split interchange

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After years of construction, the Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen I-70 eastbound through the North Split interchange this weekend, as long as the weather cooperates. During the opening process, INDOT says there will be various short-term lane restrictions as crews begin working.

Access to Washington Street from I-65 northbound will close at 9 p.m. Friday. According to a release, this will allow crews to put down new pavement markings.

Drivers have been told to continue on I-70 westbound until Saturday morning. INDOT says the new movements will allow drivers to travel on I-70 eastbound from the west, through the North Split interchange, and continue onto I-70 eastbound to the east. I-70 westbound through the North Split is expected to reopen to drivers by the end of January as long as the weather cooperates

INDOT says I-65 northbound traffic traveling through Indianapolis will continue using the detour along I-465 until the I-65 movements are completely open in late spring of 2023.

INDOT provided a list of routes to access downtown Indianapolis:

I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)

I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street

I-65 SB to Meridian Street