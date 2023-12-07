INDOT’s first new ‘Clear Path’ system ramp to open soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first new “Clear Path” system ramp is scheduled to open next week, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The ramp from I-69 to I-465 west is scheduled to open to traffic on or around the morning of Friday, Dec. 15. New pavement will also be opening to traffic on I-465 westbound near Allisonville Road. According to a news release, multiple lane closures will be needed next week to prepare for the traffic shift.