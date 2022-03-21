Local

Indy family searches for answers after 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of Sevion Sanford is searching for answers days after the 7-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run on the city’s east side.

Sanford, a student at Lakeside Elementary School, was struck Friday by at least two cars on East 21st Street near Post Road while waiting for the school bus.

The driver of the first vehicle to hit Sanford drove away without stopping, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The driver of the second vehicle stopped and cooperated with investigators.

Sanford’s grandfather, James Beasley, says he and his family are asking the driver who hit Sanford and left the scene to “not be a coward” and turn themselves in to police.

“We don’t know if it’s a man or woman. We don’t know who it is, but whoever it is, you’re supposed to have a conscience. That was a baby. How do you feel? I mean, do you have children?” Beasley said. “You should have some kind of sympathy to wake up in the morning and say, ‘Well, I made a mistake. Let me go correct this mistake.’ That’s all you got to do.”

Beasley says that the road where his grandson was hit is busy, and he wants the school bus to stop in a safer place like inside their neighborhood, so that this doesn’t happen to another child.

“You imagine this winter time and your child is out there? Even if you walk your child out there, that’s still dangerous,” Beasley said.

Beasley says they are a forgiving family and that they just want the suspect who hit Sanford to come forward.

IMPD says they do not have a description of the suspect.

MSD of Warren Township issued this statement: