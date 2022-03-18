Local

Boy killed after being struck by at least 2 vehicles on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy was killed after being struck by at least two vehicles on the east side Friday morning.

The family has identified the boy as 7-year-old Savion Sanford, who attended Lakeside Elementary School.

My heart breaks for the family of Savion Sanford, 7. His mom shared this picture of her & him. She says he was hit by a car and killed while waiting for the school bus this morning. I’ll have more on the investigation on @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/th9MgzuB9d — Jasmine Minor (@jasmineminortv) March 18, 2022

Sanford was waiting for a bus, police say.

IMPD says the first vehicle was a light-colored sedan that fled the scene in an unknown direction. The second vehicle is believed to have killed Sanford. That driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

MSD of Warren Township issued this statement: