Boy killed after being struck by at least 2 vehicles on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy was killed after being struck by at least two vehicles on the east side Friday morning.
The family has identified the boy as 7-year-old Savion Sanford, who attended Lakeside Elementary School.
Sanford was waiting for a bus, police say.
IMPD says the first vehicle was a light-colored sedan that fled the scene in an unknown direction. The second vehicle is believed to have killed Sanford. That driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
MSD of Warren Township issued this statement:
This morning, Friday, Mar. 18, a Lakeside Elementary student was struck by a vehicle while waiting at the bus stop, resulting in his death. We are working closely with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as additional details develop.
This is a great loss for our entire Warren Township School family, and our sincere condolences go out to the family of this child. The district is presently focused on providing additional support and resources needed by our students and staff. Additional guidance counselors will be at Lakeside Elementary to help students, staff, and families deal with this tragic loss.