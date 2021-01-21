Indy woman fighting breast cancer amidst pandemic restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of patients are in hospitals across central Indiana without a COVID-19 diagnosis. With the pandemic swirling around them, some have somberly said it’s the worst time in a century to need medical care.

One such patient at IU Health Methodist is Kata Carter, “the sweetest gal in the world,” according to her husband, Joe.

The two met at Purdue University and married, moving to the northwest side of Indianapolis. Joe Carter explained three years ago he and Kata welcomed a daughter, Rose. Three months after that, Kata Carter received a diagnosis: inflammatory breast cancer. That marked the beginning of the Carter family needing a lot of help.

Gratefully, it came. Joe describes a season of giving where two nurses donated thousands of ounces of breast milk for baby Rose. Some of Kata’s school friends donated a deep freezer to hold it. Good Morning America aired a feature story about the experience.

“It was such an amazing thing they did for us,” said Joe. “Now Rose is happy, healthy, and hilarious at three years old.”

But now it’s 2021 and the cancer is back, having spread to her brain. Kata is nearing end-of-life care.

“There’s been lots of tears for the last three years after the diagnosis. The survival rates are not very high,” said Joe.

The new complication: there’s a pandemic going on, making an impossible situation even worse. Joe explains his wife can’t have consistent visitors in the hospital and she’s treated by staff exhausted from the COVID-19 wing.

But Joe explains in big, little ways the staff are helping this family. He explained they’ve read her mail to her out loud, gone out of their way to keep the family updated, and they’ve loosened restrictions to allow family gatherings in her hospital room.

“It didn’t have to be in her room, but it was amazing. I hadn’t seen her in a couple weeks; her parents hadn’t seen her in a couple of months,” said Joe. ” The generosity of strangers never ceases to amaze me.”

It’s led Joe to conclude one thing.

“Just patience with everybody in healthcare. They’re stretched thin and my experience is that they’re doing everything they can,” Joe said.

For regular updates about Kata’s health and to donate to her family, visit their GoFundMe website.