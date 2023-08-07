IndyGo Red Line enhancement begins at Broad Ripple station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final stretch of improvements for IndyGo’s Red Line enhancement work begins in the Broad Ripple area Monday.

The enhancement will run along College Avenue, between Kessler Boulevard and Broad Ripple Avenue, and includes bus pad reinforcement and concrete pouring at the Broad Ripple station.

The Broad Ripple station will be closed during the work. North and southbound service will be available to riders at temporary stops at Westfield Boulevard and College Avenue.

(Provided Photo/IndyGo)

IndyGo says through traffic will be detoured around the station using Westfield Boulevard, Central Avenue, and Kessler Boulevard.

(Provided Photo/IndyGo)

The work is expected to continue through late August.