IndyHumane board: CEO David Horth is out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IndyHumane board of directors on Friday announced that David Horth will no longer be serving as the chief executive officer of the nonprofit animal shelter.

IndyHumane says in a news release that it helps educate the public about animals welfare, and provides shelters for animals without homes.

The release did not explain why he left the nonprofit.

“We thank David for his contribution to and leadership of IndyHumane as CEO for the last three years,” Bonnie Gallivan, board chair, said in the release. “David has served IndyHumane in various capacities for nearly 20 years, and we are grateful for the impact he made not only at IndyHumane but on animal welfare in central Indiana. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Jennifer Bedsole, chief financial officer of IndyHumane, will serve as the organization’s interim CEO. IndyHumane’s main facility is at 7929 N. Michigan Road.

In 2019 after Horth became CEO, he was interviewed by “Pet Pals TV” host Patty Spitler. On that show, it was noted that Horth had served on the nonprofit’s board of directors for 17 years before becoming CEO.