IU head wrestling coach takes stand against racism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to have launched a new project called “We Stand Together.”

The goal of the project is to provide a voice to help spark change in central Indiana to also fight racial injustice.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez spoke with Angel Escobedo, the head wrestling coach for Indiana University, who wanted to share his voice after the death of George Floyd.

Watch the video above to learn more.