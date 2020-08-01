Jack’s Barber Shop receives first court summons for Marion County mask violations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The owner of a barber shop downtown is the first recipient of a court summons from the Marion County Public Health Department for violating mask guidelines.

The health department has investigated more than 300 complaints in the last couple months related to mask violations.

This is the first one to have gotten to this point with three complaints and a summons to court.

“How can I be the only one? I’ve been a barber 36 years, never received a health violation,” said Jack’s Barber Shop owner Brenda Barrett.

But that’s not the case anymore. Her business, located at 222 E. Market St., has been cited three times for coronavirus-related complaints.

Still, she says she’s got no issue with the requirements.

“I have no problem with it but when they keep changing the rules and there’s no guidelines, I cannot comply. No, I want to keep everyone safe. I don’t want to get my customers sick,” Barrett said.

Health officials say this is about education. First, there’s a warning. Then if problems persist, a notice of violation is issued.

“It’s only when despite our education and our efforts, it looks like it continues to be a persistent problem do we submit it to the courts,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

As for those complaints, Barrett said one was for a barber who’s a veteran with health issues taking his mask down to talk to a customer. One was for her trimming a customer’s beard which she says she didn’t know was not allowed. One was for sitting alone without a mask in her locked shop waiting for her next appointment.

Dr. Caine declined to talk about any specific details about the case but suggested a face shield for anyone with breathing issues and said no mask is needed if you’re alone in your business.

“We don’t consider that a violation, but it does make me concerned,” Dr. Caine said, pointing out that respiratory droplets can remain in the air for several minutes even after a mask is put on.

Barrett is especially frustrated because she believes two of the three complaints came from someone walking by, not a customer. She’s been told it’s a city employee.

“Let’s not pick on people. No one has been through this,” Barrett said.

Dr. Caine said her department has to rely on credible witnesses to keep everyone safe, rather than requiring an inspector to actually see the violation.

She said if she had to wait for one of your inspectors to witness a violation, it would “never happen. We would have a very difficult time curtailing the spread of the infection. I cannot have an inspector in every business, every location.”

While Barrett’s violation does say she faces a fine up to $1,000 a day, Dr. Caine said that amount would likely only be used for the third court summons or fifth total violation, though non-compliant businesses that blatantly disregard the mandate and put a lot of people at risk could be shut down.

It’s up to a judge, but Dr. Caine said the first fine should be no more than $50.

“We really want to curtail the spread of this infection,” Dr. Caine said.

“Fifty dollars? Well I’m sure I can handle that but I still think it’s ridiculous,” Barrett said.

Barrett is due in court Thursday. She said she felt forced to retain an attorney because she was scared of the threat of the large fine.

As for the other 300 complaints, health officials said only two other businesses have two strikes.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 28, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.