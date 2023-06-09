Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nerf gun battles will soon take over Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend!

Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle arrives Saturday for kids and anyone who wants to be a kid again. The man behind this epic battle, Jared Guynes, joined Daybreak to speak on what to expect.

“So we’ll be blasting out tunes, and I’ll be calling out battles, and we have 15 different themed battles with different rules and objectives and just fun games to play across four hours,” Guynes said.

The event is set for Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and battlers can enter through East Gate. General admission tickets will be available for $25 until Friday on Ticket Master. Tickets will cost $35 at the door on the day of the battle.

Watch the video above to learn more about Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle.