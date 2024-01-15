Kennedy King Memorial Initiative to open new Cultural Visitors’ Center

Items and exhibits on display Kennedy King Memorial Initiative Cultural Visitors Center inside Kennedy King Park Center in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative will open a new Cultural Visitors’ Center on Monday.

The space is dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

The exhibit honors both men because it is where, on April 4, 1968, Sen. Kennedy announced to a crowd gathered at a presidential campaign stop at 17th and Broadway streets that Dr. King had been assassinated.

The area is now known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The Cultural Visitors’ Center will be open to guests at the Kennedy King Park Center for the first time since the initiative announced the center nearly two years ago.

The center showcases historical artifacts, educational multimedia, and interactive displays that narrate the lives and impacts of these towering figures of American history. It also highlights the continued pursuit of racial justice across Indianapolis.

“The exhibit has been made possible through the generous support of Impact 100. The $100,000 grant awarded by this philanthropic women’s giving circle has made it possible to ensure that the narratives of justice and civil rights continue to echo throughout the Indianapolis community,” MMKI said in a news release.

They hope to inspire visitors to carry forward the mission of promoting equality, understanding, and peace.

Families can visit the exhibit for free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Kennedy King Park Center is at 601 E. 17th Street in Indianapolis.