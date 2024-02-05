Lil Wayne to perform in Indy as part of NBA All-Star weekend

FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, Lil Wayne performs on Day 3 of the 2018 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands in Dover, Del. Rapper Lil Wayne has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, an offense that carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Miami federal court say the rapper, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., had a gun and ammunition on Dec. 23 of last year despite knowing he had the previous felony. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis just went up a notch, with Lil Wayne set to perform in the NBA Crossover Concert Series.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and global icon will join an impressive lineup of artists that will take the stage ahead of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

Global cultural icon T-Pain will tip off the NBA Crossover Concert Series at the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert at 9 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Following, four-time Grammy Award-winning country singer and songwriter Kieth Urdan and Grammy-nominated country singer Walker Hayes will perform at the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame before the State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night, with doors opening at 3 p.m. ET, according to a release.

Tickets for the NBA Experiences All-Start Pregame Concert on Sunday, Feb. 18, are on sale.

Individual concert tickets can be purchased, starting at $50 per day for general admissions and $100 per day for VIPs. To purchase a ticket, click here.