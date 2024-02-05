Lil Wayne to perform in Indy as part of NBA All-Star weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis just went up a notch, with Lil Wayne set to perform in the NBA Crossover Concert Series.
The five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and global icon will join an impressive lineup of artists that will take the stage ahead of the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.
Global cultural icon T-Pain will tip off the NBA Crossover Concert Series at the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert at 9 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Following, four-time Grammy Award-winning country singer and songwriter Kieth Urdan and Grammy-nominated country singer Walker Hayes will perform at the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame before the State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night, with doors opening at 3 p.m. ET, according to a release.
Tickets for the NBA Experiences All-Start Pregame Concert on Sunday, Feb. 18, are on sale.
Individual concert tickets can be purchased, starting at $50 per day for general admissions and $100 per day for VIPs. To purchase a ticket, click here.