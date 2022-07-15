Local

Local artists featured at Indiana Black Expo’s Art Speaks Café

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you appreciate Indy’s arts and culture, then the Cultural Arts Pavilion at Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration is a place you may want to check out this weekend.

The Cultural Arts Pavilion is an annual art show that merges visual arts and performing artists on one platform.

It’s a stage for local artists and creative in the city of Indianapolis to exhibit their work and share it with the community. It’s also an intimate creative space where guests can view art and interact with the artist.

The Art Speaks Café will be open in the Cultural Arts Pavilion on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for Open Mic and Paint Night.

The free event will feature a live DJ, live performing artists, free canvas painting, book talks, yoga and canvas sessions, and a community open mic. The café also provides a venue for spoken word artists to share all forms of poetry.

Visual artist Boxx The Artist will be doing live art hosting during Open Mic and Paint Night.

Boxx The Artist says it will provide people with a more intimate experience with the Indiana Black Expo:

“In addition to everything else occurring this weekend, we have something that is really highlighting the local talent and giving them the opportunity to show their work and create and connect with the community.”

The café will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.