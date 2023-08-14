Local bar becomes soup kitchen for Indianapolis homeless population

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 38 The Venue, a local bar near East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue, is switching gears to support the city’s homeless. Partnering with Jenkin’s Career Corner Inc., the spot serves as a soup kitchen during designated hours.

Beyond the hot meals provided, its owner, Wendy Jenkins, says the establishment offers a sheltered space for those seeking warmth, or to cool off, along with music.

Jenkins says after several transient people visited her business daily, she decided to tackle food insecurity among people in the area and launched a food ministry in early August.

The soup kitchen operates every Monday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 38 The Venue.

People are encouraged to drop off and pick up people they know who need a meal. The soup kitchen’s location on the #39 IndyGo bus route also gives access to those dependent on public transport.

Jenkins is also seeking volunteers and donors to advance efforts to address homelessness and food insecurity in East Indianapolis.