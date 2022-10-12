Local

Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic constructing larger facility in Noblesville

A cat is vaccinated at the clinic at the San Diego Humane Society on April 21, 2020. - Due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic Spay/Neuter services are temporarily suspended and are only performing emergency surgeries. The clinic has six prep tables, two surgery suites and one dental suite. Animals shelters across the United States are emptying out thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, as people confined to their homes are adopting or fostering animals in droves. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER/AFP via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. has launched construction of a 10,000 square-foot high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Noblesville.

The new facility, located at 10175 Pleasant St., will replace Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic’s current 1,500 square-foot facility and enable them to dramatically increase efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation.

“As the largest provider of low-cost spay/neuter in the State of Indiana, we are thrilled to expand operations in this new facility to provide even more spay/neuter while simultaneously enhancing service to our clients, patients and staff,” said Tammy Sollenberger, Executive Director of Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic, Inc. “With the addition of a two-bay garage, it will make for safe loading and unloading of our transport patients and enable growth of our Transport Program which currently serves over 30 Indiana counites.”

The new clinic, due to open in December 2022, is located at the site of the McKay Farmhouse – between State Road 37 and Union Chapel Road – owned by the Tognetti Family, who were well known in Hamilton County. The home, a Noblesville landmark built in 1871, will be preserved and incorporated into the new clinic structure.

Some highlights of what the larger clinic will provide include: