Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says.

At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.

Fitzgerald lost control due to the slick road conditions and struck a guardrail. His truck traveled over an embankment, flipped over, and landed on its top, according to a media release.

No one else was injured.