Man gets 45 years for wife’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man has been sentenced to 45 years for the May 2018 shooting death of his wife, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said on May 26, 2018, officers responded to Alvin Perkins’ residence after he called the police and told them he had shot his wife, Mona Perkins.

After arriving on the scene, Mona Perkins was found inside a bedroom suffering from several gunshot wounds. She would later die as a result of her injuries.

In an interview with detectives, the prosecutor’s office said, Alvin Perkins said his wife was attempting to hit him with a lamp and that he secured the gun and fired in order to shoot the lamp out of her hand.