Local

Man struck, killed on northeast side

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the area of East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, west of Emerson Way just before 5 a.m.

Officers said after the vehicle struck the man, it crashed and the driver of the vehicle walked a half mile in order to call police from a nearby store.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, the condition of the driver was not provided.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Drivers get social ahead of first Indy 500 practice day at IMS

Indianapolis 500 /

Indianapolis shows appreciation to workers during National EMS week

Local /

Amazon reportedly in talks to buy MGM as streaming wars intensify

Entertainment /

Daycares filling up and facing staffing struggles

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.