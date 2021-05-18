Local

Man struck, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to the area of East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive, west of Emerson Way just before 5 a.m.

Officers said after the vehicle struck the man, it crashed and the driver of the vehicle walked a half mile in order to call police from a nearby store.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, the condition of the driver was not provided.